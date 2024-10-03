Performance-oriented processes will shape future of governance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday said technology-driven governance and performance-oriented processes will shape the future of governance in the country.

Addressing a workshop on 'Mission Karmayogi' here, he said the success of governance should not be measured by appearances but by tangible outcomes that serve the public.

Envisioned as one of the largest capacity-building initiatives in government organisations anywhere in the world, 'Mission Karmayogi' aims to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos with a shared understanding of the country's priorities and working in harmonisation for efficient public service delivery.

Singh said reforms and initiatives being undertaken by the government are vital steps in India’s journey towards achieving its vision for 2047.

"The emphasis on capacity building, technology-driven governance, and performance-oriented processes will shape the future of Indian governance, aligning it with the evolving needs of a modern, competitive world," he added.

The minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading "innovative governance reforms" that have "modernised" the country’s administrative processes.

Reforms such as the abolition of interviews for Group B and C positions in the central government and streamlining recruitment timelines have significantly improved the transparency and efficiency of the government’s functioning, he said.

“These reforms are reflective of the prime minister’s vision for a modern, merit-based system that prioritises performance and delivery,” Singh said.

Emphasising the need for results-driven governance, he said performance-driven governance is the way forward for India to meet its global aspirations.

Singh also referred to the introduction of ‘Mission Karmayogi Prarambh’, a key extension of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, designed to prepare new recruits for their roles from the moment they join the service.

The latest module ensures that new officers receive the necessary tools and training to transition smoothly into their positions, contributing to a more capable and motivated workforce across the government, he added.

During the workshop, Singh launched four new features of the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training)-Karmayogi platform, aimed at enhancing the learning experience for government officials.

He also released 20 new domain-specific courses under the annual capacity building plan of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to further strengthen skill development across ministries.

The minister also unveiled the 'Know Your Ministry' initiative for the DoPT.