Perhaps CM afraid of cannons outside Raj Bhavan: Punjab guv on Mann skipping 'At Home' ceremony

Chandigarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's decision not to attend the 'At Home' reception on Independence Day was his own "discernment" and perhaps he is afraid of the ceremonial cannons placed outside the Raj Bhawan.

Purohit was apparently referring to the chief minister's speech in the special session of the Punjab assembly in June in which Mann had mentioned that cannons are installed outside the Raj Bhavan to "scare people away".

"The chief minister opted not to attend the 'At Home' function. His decision is in line with his own discernment. The chief minister might have decided to forgo the event perhaps because he is afraid (of) the ceremonial cannons placed outside the Raj Bhavan," the governor said in a statement issued by his office.

According to the statement, invitations were extended to various dignitaries, including the chief minister of Punjab, to attend the ceremony at the Raj Bhawan.

The Chief Minister's Office duly acknowledged the receipt of the invitation, it added.

The 'At Home' ceremony at the Punjab Raj Bhavan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration, the statement said.

The AAP government of Punjab and the Raj Bhavan has been involved in a tussle on various issues, including over the two-day assembly session in June.

Purohit earlier called the June 19-20 session "patently illegal".