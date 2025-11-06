Permanent capital, domicile status dominated special Uttarakhand assembly session

Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Discussions on permanent capital, domicile status of residents and demographic change dominated the special session of the Uttarakhand Assembly, leading to heated exchanges in the House.

The three-day special session held to commemorate 25 years of the formation of the state concluded on Wednesday.

Congress MLA from Kichha, Tilak Raj Behad, raised the issue of lack of development in the hills.

"The biggest migration from the hills is of politicians. Those who become MLAs or ministers build houses in Dehradun and Haldwani. When they themselves move down (to the plains), how will the hills develop?" He also spoke on the issue of a permanent capital of the state. Behad suggested that Dehradun should be declared the permanent capital, given the massive infrastructure in the city built at billions of rupees, and the large number of employees working there.

Regarding Gairsain, the designated summer capital, he said it should be further developed with better connectivity and other facilities.

Behad also suggested that all residents living in Uttarakhand since the state's formation on November 9, 2000, be considered the state's natives. He said this would resolve the vexing issue of native and permanent residence.

However, his suggestion was opposed by some BJP MLAs, including Dharampur MLA Vinod Chamoli, leading to a brief disruption in the House.

Munna Singh Chauhan, BJP MLA from Vikasnagar, supported the native residence issue, saying the demographics of the Jaunsar region remained unaffected due to strict land laws.

He said the government's stance on the matter is clear that no alteration will be allowed to the state's fundamental character.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said on Tuesday that the original character of 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand will not be allowed to change and to protect it, strict action is being taken against acts like "land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad".

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the assembly on the first day of the three-day special session.