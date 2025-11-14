Permanent commission for women in armed forces most fruitful part of my career: Ex-CJI Chandrachud

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) Former chief justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Friday said the "most fruitful" part of his career was getting women permanent commission in the armed forces, as he underlined that laws protecting women can bring transformative change in a nation.

However, more work needs to be done as society is still patriarchal, he said at a literature festival in Dehradun, where he interacted with students of a private school.

The former CJI also asked the students to "break the mould" to bring a change in society for the better, citing examples of social reformer B R Ambedkar and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela.

Asked which law or principle can bring the most transformative change in the nation, Justice Chandrachud said, "Laws which protect our women." "The most fruitful part of my career was getting women to be permanent members of the armed forces. Women on fighter planes, women on warships and women on borders," said Justice Chandrachud, who retired in November last year after a two-year tenure as CJI.

Despite the progress, more work needs to be done as society is still patriarchal, he said, adding that parents should allow their daughters to complete their education and not be keen on getting them married at the earliest.

Looking at girl students, he said, "It is you who can change society." In a landmark verdict in February 2020, a bench of Justice Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi allowed permanent commission to women officers in the Army, saying their absolute exclusion from all positions, except staff assignments, was indefensible.

Women officers' blanket non-consideration for command appointments without any justification cannot be sustained in law, the bench said.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Chandrachud said, "Why can't we change? We need to break the mould. Ultimately, society has been changed by those who have the power to question, people who have the power to break the mould." "It is very easy to ask yourself... I am a single individual, how can I make a difference to society. Society has changed, apartheid has changed because of Nelson Mandela, untouchability changed because of Dr B R Ambedkar. You can think of millions of examples of women and men who changed society as single individuals.

"...you have to follow ethics because you live in a community but we are guided by our own conscience, which is morally just and in accordance with constitutional values," he said.

The former CJI asked the students to become good human beings.

"In whatever role you play, whether you become a doctor or a lawyer, you have to be a good human being for your patients or... to understand injustice," he said.

Justice Chandrachud urged the students to learn beyond the classroom.

Giving his example, he said he used to wake up at 3.30 am and read or listen to music.

Underlining that the rule of law is critical to the development of every nation, Justice Chandrachud called for more investment and better infrastructure, as well as better use of technology, in the judiciary.

"It was a part of my mission as CJI to ensure that technology reaches the doorsteps of people. Take justice to the doorsteps of people. The technology divide should not leave any segment of our society behind," he said.

Students have a vital role to play in educating the community and can be the torchbearers of change, the former CJI said. PTI DPT DIV DIV