Permanent Pictorial Cancellation released on Sikh shrine of Patna

Patna, Oct 8 (PTI) The Bihar Postal Circle on Tuesday released a Permanent Pictorial Cancellation (PPC) on the ‘Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib’, a revered seat of Sikhism, as part of the World Postal Week celebrations.

A Pictorial Cancellation is a postmark showing a replica or photo of a tourist, religious, historical or important place or object. The postmarks are provided at post offices located near such significant places.

Chief Postmaster General (Bihar Circle) Anil Kumar released the PCC on “Takht Shri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib” at a ceremony held here.

The shrine is considered the second holiest Takhat. Revered as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, it is one of the five seats of temporal authority of the Sikhs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar highlighted Bihar Postal Circle’s works in the field of philately over the past year, aimed at making philatelic benefits accessible to the public and encouraging a love for stamp collection among young people.

“The Bihar Postal Circle has already organized four district-level philately exhibitions in Saran, Nalanda, Bhojpur and Nawada divisions, and one more will be held in Vaishali Division on October 20 and 21,” he said.

Besides, Bihar Postal Circle has issued special covers on various themes such as Gaya, Deoghar Kawar Yatra and Nalanda University, he said.

So far, the PPCs released by Bihar Circle include Mahabodhi Temple, Valmiki Tiger Reserve, Postal Training Centre, Darbhanga (Heritage Building), Kolhua Stambh, Sher Shah Suri’s Tomb, Nagi Dam Bird Sanctuary and Dev Sun Temple. PTI PKD NN