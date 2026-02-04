Permission for take-off denied to Maharashtra minister's chartered flight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) The permission to take off was denied to Maharashtra Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil's chartered flight from Latur on Wednesday evening, an official release said.

The Shiv Sena leader was supposed to fly to Jalgaon, his hometown, in the afternoon, but he arrived late at the airport.

Permissions for flight operations from Latur have to be obtained from Bidar and two more locations. His flight could not take off as the permission was denied, the release from the district administration said.

The minister travelled to Jalgaon by road, an official told PTI. PTI AW KRK