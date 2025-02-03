Permitting private sector to Nuclear energy will unleash its potential: Murli Deora

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Allowing the private sector in the Nuclear energy space is a historic reform, as it will unleash its potential and help fulfil the growing energy needs of the country, Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora said on Monday.

The nuclear energy mission, which aims for 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047, is critical for the country's growth and energy needs, Deora said while speaking at a debate on the Presidential address in the Rajya Sabha.

Now, countries like China are planning to take nuclear electricity share to 18 per cent in their energy mix, and France generates two-thirds of its energy from nuclear. Moreover, the US has also renewed focus on small modular reactors, he added.

He also urged the government to reduce India's dependence on foreign countries for critical minerals like lithium.

"The Cabinet's nod to the national critical mineral mission with an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore over 5-10 years will help us to create a robust supply chain for these green technologies," he said.

Deora also paid tribute to late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his contribution to the India-US nuclear agreement, which ended India's nuclear isolation and was accepted as a responsible nuclear power globally.

Meanwhile, DMK MP M Shanmugam raised the issue related to centre-state relations, alleging that the BJP is appointing governors in the Opposition ruled states as a tool of agent to their political agenda.

"The BJP government is appointing officers as governor of states that Opposition parties are ruling as a tool of agent to fulfil their political agenda. In our state, our incumbent is acting as extra-constitutional authority, misusing the provisions of law," he said.

Shanmugam also raised the issue of the recent attack on the Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

He was supported by another DMK Member M Mohamed Abdulla, who said the President's address was a missed opportunity and it did not acknowledge the critical issues.

"Over the years, the office of the governor, which was supposed to be apolitical and neutral, has become a tool of political interference. The President's address completely failed to address this issue," he said.

The delay in assent on bills passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly has become a recurring issue, and the central government has done nothing to prevent these delays.

He said the DMK has called for a Code of Conduct for governors, which includes binding rule as specific time frames for their bills and files sent by state governments.

Such measures are essential to ensure that the governors act impartially and without political interference.

YV Subba Reddy of YSRCP raised the issue of the Polavaram Project and said that earlier, the Godavari Tribunal had sanctioned the height of the dam at 45.72 metres (150 feet) with a water storage capacity of 194.6 tmc.

However, the central government on August 28, 2024, reduced the project height to 41.15 meters (135 feet) with 115.44 tmc of water, which is contrary to the original plan and aspiration of Andhra Pradesh.

Subhasish Khuntia of BJD raised concerns about the condition of the farmers.