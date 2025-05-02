Perpetrators of Suhas Shetty murder will not be spared: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that the government has taken the murder of rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru "very seriously", and asserted that the perpetrators will not be spared.

Calling for peace, he said, four police teams have been formed to catch the culprits, and the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hithendra R was sent to the spot. Additional forces have been rushed to Mangaluru, aimed at maintaining peace and harmony, he added.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday evening within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

"A gruesome murder has occurred in Mangaluru city at around 8:30 pm on Thursday. We have already taken note of it and we have in fact set up four different teams to catch the culprits. We are going to bring them to book. We will not have any compromise on this," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he called the incident "unfortunate", stating that when the administration is trying to bring about peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada, incidents like this should not deter that effort.

"We have taken it very seriously. I have sent the senior officer-- Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He has already gone there and additional forces have also been sent. So that peace and harmony can be maintained. We will not spare anybody, we will catch them (perpetrators) and bring them to books," he added.

The Mangaluru Police have enforced prohibitory orders across the city from Friday to May 6 amid escalating tension following the murder, under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Responding to opposition BJP's allegations about targeted killing of Hindu activists and home department's failure, Parameshwara said, it is not the question of failure and they should understand that the department has maintained peace and harmony in the state.

"We will not spare anybody who does these kinds of things. We will bring them to book, so that the state is peaceful. Yes they (BJP) allege that the government is involved, party (ruling Congress) is involved, they keep telling such things, but as a government we have a responsibility and we will see that they (perpetrators) are brought to book," he added.

Asserting that the government will not allow such incidents to happen in the future, the Home Minister appealed to the people of Dakshina Kannada to maintain peace and assured them that the government and police department are with them.

"We will make all efforts to maintain peace....I have sought a detailed report about the incident and investigation is on," he said.

When pointed out that this incident is seen as part of a chain of murders including the killing of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, Parameshwara said, all efforts are on to stop such things.

"Whoever it is, irrespective of whether they are from politics or not, whichever party they are from, or anyone else, we will not let the peace be disturbed," he said.

Responding to another question, Parameshwara said, no one wants the murders to happen and as a responsible government it is our duty to maintain peace and law and order.

"How to do it, we have already taken several measures. We will take action against culprits in accordance with law and we have been doing it," he said.

On allegations that there is no safety for Hindu karyakartas under Congress government, he said, "Are there no Hindus in Congress? Are we others? Are we not Hindus? Such analysis is wrong. Murder has happened and action will be taken against murderers. Adding a religious colour to it is wrong."