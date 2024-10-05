Perpetrators of rape, murder should be shot at sight: TMC MP

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP and actor Deb on Saturday asserted that perpetrators of rape and murder should be "shot at sight".

His comments come at a time when the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year old girl at Kultali in South 24 Parganas district on Friday caused a stir, even as widespread protests continue over the rape-murder of the RG Kar hospital medic.

"If the perpetrators are identified and proved to be guilty, tax payers' money should not be wasted on them… they should be shot at sight,” the Ghatal MP said.

Stating that laws of the country are strong, Deb said, "Despite this, we are unable to save our mothers and daughters." Punishment should be so harsh for those found guilty of such crimes that no one will even think about committing such acts in future, the actor-turned politician asserted.

"Such crimes cannot be stopped if there is no fear among the criminals," he added. PTI AMR RBT