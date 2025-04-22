Perpetrators of terror attack will have to pay very heavy price: J-K LG

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said security forces have launched operations to neutralise terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack, and the perpetrators will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act.

"Anti-terror ops launched to neutralise terrorists. Entire nation is angry and blood of our forces is boiling. I want to assure the nation that perpetrators of Pahalgam attack will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Sinha said on X.

Officials said security forces have fanned out in Baisaran area to hunt down the assailants.

Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with tourists and trekkers. PTI SSB RT