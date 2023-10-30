Perpetrators will not go unpunished: LG Sinha condemns killing of labourer in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday condemned the killing of a migrant labourer in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district, saying the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border,” Sinha said in a statement. Mukesh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district as he was coming out of a brick kiln where he was working. PTI MIJ KVK KVK