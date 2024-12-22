Persecution in the name of Dharma took place due to lack of its understanding: Bhagwat

Amravati, Dec 22 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said all the persecution and atrocities that took place in the name of "Dharma" (religion) happened due to misunderstanding and lack of understanding of "Dharma".

Advertisment

Speaking at the centenary function of 'Mahanubhav Ashram' in Maharashtra's Amravati, he said Dharma was important and must be taught properly.

"Because improper and incomplete knowledge of Dharma leads to Adharma. All the persecution and atrocities that took place across the world in the name of Dharma actually took place because of misunderstanding and lack of understanding of Dharma," he emphasised.

Asserting that Dharma has always existed and everything works according to it and that is why it is called "sanatan", the RSS chief said "the conduct of Dharma is protection of Dharma". PTI COR CLS BNM