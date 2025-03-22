Persecution of Hindus by radical Islamists in Bangladesh a matter of concern: RSS

Bengaluru, Mar 22 (PTI) The RSS on Saturday expressed serious concern about the allegedly planned violence, injustice and oppression faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh after the regime change there.

On the second day of the meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a resolution was passed on Bangladesh.

The RSS said the persecution of the Hindus is a serious case of violation of human rights.

"The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha expresses its serious concern on the unabated and planned violence, injustice and oppression faced by the Hindu and other minority communities at the hands of radical Islamist elements in Bangladesh," the resolution read.

It further said that during the recent regime change in Bangladesh, several incidents of attacks on Mutts, temples, Durgapuja pandals and educational institutions, desecration of deities, barbaric killings, looting of properties, abduction and molestation of women and forcible conversions are being continuously reported.

"Denying the religious angle of these incidents by claiming them to be only political is the negation of truth, as scores of victims of such incidents belong to Hindu and other minority communities only," ABPS said.

The resolution said the persecution of Hindus and other minority communities, especially scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Bangladesh at the hands of fanatic Islamist elements was not new.

"The continuous decline of Hindu population in Bangladesh (From 22 per cent in 1951 to 7.95 per cent today) indicates the existential crisis for them," said the ABPS.

It said the governmental and institutional support for the violence and hatred witnessed during last year is a serious cause of concern.

ABPS cautioned Bangladesh that the persistent 'anti-Bharat rhetoric' can severely damage the relationship between the two countries.

"There is a concerted effort on the part of some international forces to foment instability in the entire region surrounding Bharat by creating an atmosphere of distrust and confrontation by pitting one country against another," the RSS noted.

The ABPS called upon thought leaders and scholars in international relations to keep vigil on such anti-India atmosphere, activities of Pakistan and Deep State and expose them.

"The ABPS wishes to underscore the fact that the entire region has a shared culture, history and social bonds because of which any upheaval at one place raises concern throughout the region. The ABPS feels that all vigilant people should make efforts towards strengthening this shared legacy of Bharat and neighbouring countries," the resolution said.

The ABPS said a noteworthy fact during this period is that Hindu society in Bangladesh has courageously resisted these atrocities in a peaceful, collective, and democratic way.

It is commendable that this resolve found moral and psychological support from the Hindu society in Bharat, it noted.

Various Hindu organisations in Bharat and different countries voiced their concern against this violence and demanded the security and honour of Bangladesh Hindus through demonstrations and petitions, the ABPS said.

The issue has also been raised by many leaders from the international community at their level, it added.

The RSS said the Government of India has expressed its resolve to stand with the Hindu and other minority communities of Bangladesh and the need for their protection.

It further said the Government of India has taken up the issue with the interim Government of Bangladesh as well as on several global platforms.

"The ABPS urges the Government of Bharat to make all possible efforts to ensure the protection, dignity and wellbeing of Hindu community in Bangladesh along with engaging Government of Bangladesh in continuous and meaningful dialogue," the resolution said.

The ABPS said it is incumbent on the international organisations like United Nations' Organisation (UNO) and global community to take serious note of the inhumane treatment meted out to Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and pressurise Bangladesh government to put a halt to these violent activities.

"The ABPS also calls upon Hindu community and leaders from different countries and international organisations to raise their voice in solidarity with the Hindu and other minority communities of Bangladesh," the resolution said. PTI GMS ADB