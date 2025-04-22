Perseverance and strategic approach: civil services rank-holders from MP share success mantra

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) A resolute commitment to their goal, strategic approach, and hard work backed by the support of family members are among the common factors that helped five students from Madhya Pradesh crack the prestigious civil services examination 2024 conducted by UPSC.

A number of candidates from Madhya Pradesh have secured notable ranks in the examination.

Among them, Bhopal’s Kshitij Sharma secured an impressive 58th rank in his second attempt. Balaghat’s Farkhanda Qureshi bagged the 67th rank, while Guna’s Manav Modi secured the 388th. Khandwa’s Rupal Jaiswal attained the 512th rank, and Guna’s Devangi Meena achieved the 764th position.

In their congratulatory messages, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed hope that the successful aspirants would contribute meaningfully to the development of society and the nation.

Bhopal’s Kshitij Sharma, who previously got selected for Indian Revenue Services (IRS) in 2023, credited his mother for his success.

A law graduate, Sharma told PTI, "I want to work in the field of generating employment, especially for the youth. My mother played a major role in this achievement".

Guna’s Manav Modi, who secured the 388th rank, is aspiring to get into the Indian Police Service (IPS) and is determined to improve his rank in future attempts to become an IAS officer.

A graduate of Delhi University, Manav completed his schooling at Christ School and prepared for the exam independently using online resources and support from friends.

"This is like a dream come true," he told PTI over the phone, dedicating his success to his late grandfather, parents, friends, and teachers.

Kumbhraj resident Devangi Meena, who secured the 764th rank, said this was her first attempt at the mains and interview stage. She studied strategically for about eight hours a day.

Her father, Liladhar Meena, is employed at National Fertilizer Limited, and her mother is a homemaker.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated Devangi over the phone and invited her to Delhi. "You have done a miracle. It is a great performance. You have raised our flag high," he said.

Khandwa’s Rupal Jaiswal, a lawyer-turned-civil servant, gave up her law firm job after two years to focus fully on preparation.

"Cracking this exam isn’t possible without hard work. The pattern is unpredictable, but persistence pays off," she said. Rupal also credited her family for their unwavering support during her preparation journey.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the talented candidates from all over the country including Madhya Pradesh who have been selected in the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), " CM Yadav said in a statement.

"This success is the result of your tireless hard work, patience and dedication. It is hoped that all of you will play an important role in the building of society and nation by moving forward on the sacred path of public service with sensitivity, honesty and dedication," he said.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages – preliminary, mains and interview – to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, with 9,92,599 candidates applying and 5,83,213 appearing. A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for the main exam held in September, out of which 2,845 reached the interview stage conducted from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

This year, the UPSC has recommended 1,009 candidates – 725 men and 284 women – for appointment to various services. PTI MAS COR NSK