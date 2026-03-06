Perseverance pays, says UPSC AIR 2 rank holder from Madurai, who took 7 years to clear her exams

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) A gruelling seven-year struggle marked by a disciplined lifestyle and a refusal to yield to setbacks has culminated in a historic achievement for Rajeshwari Suve M, who secured the second rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2025.

For Rajeshwari, the journey to the top of the All India Rank (AIR) list was a marathon of persistence that began shortly after her graduation in 2017. While some candidates find success early, she navigated nearly a decade of preparation, eventually balancing her UPSC goals with her current role as a Deputy Collector trainee in the Tamil Nadu government.

"It has been a long journey for me. It had its own challenges, but I had to address the faults I made in previous attempts," Rajeshwari told PTI Videos.

She emphasised that a candidate must be willing to scrutinise their own failures to move forward.

"I made a SWOT analysis for my own tests and performance. It needs persistence, and family support was the main pillar for me," added the rank holder.

Her father, R Murugadoss, who runs an electrical business and works as an LIC agent in Vadipatti in Madurai, said he only raised his children with the expectation that they remain honest and contribute positively to society.

It is his wife, Dr S Nagarani, a mathematics professor, who guided Rajeshwari and brought her to this point, he acknowledged.

But, ultimately, the credit should go to Rajeshwari, he insisted. "My daughter has utilised the opportunity we gave her well. It is my desire that she should continue to be honest and do good for this society," Murugadoss told PTI Videos.

During her preparation, Rajeshwari said she adopted a lifestyle where, apart from time spent eating and sleeping, she was a full-time student.

She cautioned future aspirants against the "n number of sources available online" which often act as distractions.

"We have to stick to the basics like NCERTs, and we have to be very prompt in giving test series, evaluating it, and getting feedback from the faculties," she said.

Rajeshwari also credited the Tamil Nadu government’s 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme as a major catalyst during her journey, particularly after she had shifted focus toward state services.

She said she received financial assistance and residency support during the prelims, mains, and interview stages.

It is also while training for state services that she realised that her ultimate goal remains rooted in public service, said Rajeshwari.

"My goal is to deliver government services in a good manner to all people, even to those at the very edge of society," she added.

The UPSC results declared on Friday recommended 958 candidates for appointment, with Anuj Agnihotri from Rajasthan taking the top spot and Akansh Dhull from Chandigarh securing the third rank. PTI JR JR ROH