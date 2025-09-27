Person arrested with tiger, deer skins in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) A person was arrested with a tiger skin and eight deer skins in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

The arrest was made in a joint raid conducted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Forest Department in the Bhetapara area of the city.

"The operation was carried out based on specific information. During it, one person was arrested, and one tiger skin and eight deer skins were seized," an SSB official said.

He said similar raids were also conducted on August 15 and September 7, leading to arrests and recovery of wildlife items.

The information extracted from those arrested in the earlier raids led to the latest operation, the official said. PTI SSG SSG SOM