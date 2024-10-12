'Person cannot be divided on basis of birth': Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Saturday said the welfare of people can only be possible if discrimination is eliminated from the society.

Addressing the Vijaya Dashami festival in Jhotwara here, Joshi said those who wish for welfare of all cannot discriminate on the basis of caste.

"A person cannot be divided on the basis of birth. Caste is being determined on the basis of birth. Welfare of people can only be possible if discrimination is eliminated from the society," he said.

"How can those who wish for the welfare of all discriminate between people? These discriminations have to be eliminated. Only then will Hindus be powerful," added Joshi.

The RSS leader said that people should understand their duties as it is not good to always depend on the government.

He further said that India has to become the world leader.

Earlier, Joshi and Paralympic medallist Mona Agarwal started the program by worshipping weapons.

During the program, the RSS workers also demonstrated physical exercises.

During the procession, various Mohalla Vikas Samitis and social organizations welcomed the volunteers by showering flowers on the procession. PTI AG AS AS