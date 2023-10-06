Person holding constitutional post shouldn't be dragged into politics: VP Dhankar's retort to Gehlot

Sikar, Oct 6 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a person holding a constitutional post should not be "unnecessarily dragged into politics", days after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned his frequent visits to the poll-bound state.

He added that his visits to any part of the country are not planned suddenly but are carried out after a lot of "brainstorming and contemplation".

Last week, Gehlot said that Vice President Dhankhar has come 5-7 times in one month to Rajasthan and "people understand it well and they will give a reply to it".

Speaking at a function at the Mody University of Science and Tech, Laxmangarh in Sikar, Dhankhar on Friday responded to Gehlot's remark over his visits to the state.

“It is not right that a person holding a constitutional post should be unnecessarily dragged into politics,” he said, asking why he was dragged into this matter.

He said that no visit of the Vice President of India happens suddenly and that every visit is preceded by a lot of "brainstorming and contemplation”.

“My work was related to the Constitution, was for the welfare of the public, being the son of a farmer, as I progressed, I became involved in every organisation. My visit took place at the invitation of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and at the programmes of the Central Government. The state government has not made any programme or invited me but I have no problem, it is their discretion,” Dhankar added.

“From this platform, I would like to declare that I do not expect people in authority to make light of constitutional positions. This is not good for democracy. There must be respect for constitutional positions, and all of us in togetherness, hand-in-hand collaboration with consensual approach have to serve the people at large,” the Vice President said.

“I appeal to everyone that it is our country and we all are servants of this country whatever be our position, right from the President down the line to the chief minister. We must be very sensitive, we should not generate such a public perception,” he added.

Addressing a gathering in Kotputli-Behror district on September 28, Gehlot said, "There is no problem if leaders come to the state, but don't send the Vice President. Vice President is a constitutional post. We all respect the Vice President and the President." "Yesterday, the Vice President came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon... if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be a good thing for democracy," the chief minister had said. PTI SDA RPA