Person standing at last rung of society is first person for us: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the person at the last rung of the society is the "first person" for the state government.

After hoisting the national flag at a state-level event at the Sawai Man Singh stadium here on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, he said the Rajasthan government has adopted a proactive approach for the inclusive development of the state.

"Our government has given top priority to progress and has taken important decisions for development," Sharma said.

The chief minister said the state government has been working for the development of rural areas, tourism, sports facilities, women empowerment and water conservation.

"The person standing at the last rung of the society is the first person for us," he said and highlighted various announcements made in the state budget for accelerating growth and development in Rajasthan.

Sharma said people across the state participated enthusiastically in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'.

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the chief minister honoured two women IPS officers with the President's Police Medal.

Additional Director General of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau II Smita Shrivastava and Additional Director General of Police Housing Binita Thakur were awarded with the President's Police medal.

Shrivastava, a 1995-batch IPS officer, played an important role in keeping the people stranded in Rajasthan safe and ensuring smooth movement during the COVID-19 lockdown. Thakur, a 1996 batch IPS officer, was awarded the medal for significant work during her service against dacoits in Karauli, the drug mafia in Baran and in dismantling the Pardhi gang network.

Apart from them, nine officers, including Jodhpur collector Gaurav Agrawal, were given certificates of merit for their outstanding performance.

Prior to the state-level function, Sharma hoisted the national flag at the chief minister's residence.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan and extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.