Personal disputes, petty quarrels behind most murders in Delhi: NCRB

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhi recorded 503 murder cases in 2023, the highest among all metropolitan cities, with most killings linked to personal disputes and petty quarrels, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

According to the data, the number of murder cases in the national capital has shown a rising trend in the last three years -- from 454 in 2021 to 502 in 2022 and 503 in 2023.

Personal disputes accounted for the largest share of the killings. Of the 503 murders reported in 2023, 242 were due to disputes, 115 due to petty quarrels and 59 because of family conflicts. Enmity or personal vendetta led to 89 murders, while property and money-related issues caused 46 killings.

It said murders over illicit relationships (28 cases) and love affairs (21 cases) were also reported, while 43 killings took place during robberies or dacoities. Seven murders were committed for gain, 18 over land disputes and one dowry-related case was recorded. Eight cases remained "blind murders", while 64 were listed under other causes.

In terms of the victims, the NCRB said 38 children were killed in Delhi till 2023, including four aged below six years and 10 between six and 12 years. The data showed that 15 boys and three girls were killed in the 16-18 age group.

Among adults, the highest number of victims was in the 18 to 30 years category, with 192 men, 28 women and one transgender person. This was followed by 159 men, 36 women and one transgender person in the 30-45 age group. In the 45-60 age group, 29 men, nine women and two transgender persons were killed, while seven men and 19 women aged above 60 years lost their lives.

In total, the NCRB recorded 387 adult male victims, 92 adult female victims and four transgender victims in Delhi in 2023.

The bureau said Delhi also had a high chargesheeting rate in murder cases at 96.3 per cent, indicating that most cases reached the stage of filing chargesheets. PTI SHB RC