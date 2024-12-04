Personal enmity turns fatal as youth stabs friend Delhi's Narela, held

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death in Delhi's outer north area, police said on Wednesday.

Sumit (22) chased the victim, Uttam, with a knife through a market in Bankner village on Monday morning, police said. An eyewitness to the incident told the police that Sumit repeatedly stabbed Uttam in his neck and face.

A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested from Meerut on Monday night, they added.

During the interrogation, Sumit revealed that on Sunday night, an argument broke out between him and Uttam while they were drinking with other friends.

During the heated argument, Uttam threw a liquor bottle at him. Seeking revenge, he bought a knife and killed him, Sumit told the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG