Personal interests not grounds for opposing new infra: CJI on Gauhati HC Bar Association's stir

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed surprise at the opposition by members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) to the new Integrated Judicial Court Complex in Assam’s Kamrup district, the foundation stone for which he laid on Sunday.

He maintained that "personal vested interest should not be valid grounds" for resisting the development of new infrastructure.

“The Integrated Judicial Court Complex is envisaged to match aspirations of the future. It is being built not for the moment but for decades ahead,” the CJI said after laying the foundation stone for the facility at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

The GHCBA has been opposing the relocation of the high court complex to the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river from the heart of Guwahati city, and staged a four-hour hunger strike and abstained for attending the foundation laying ceremony on Sunday.

As the head of the country's judiciary, Justice Kant stressed that he is bound to cater to the needs of those coming into the profession.

The chief justice of India said that he was surprised when he learnt that the GHCBA is opposing the new integrated court complex, which will also house the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court serves as the high court for the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

“Those opposing the new court complex are either ill-informed or not realising the needs of new members of the bar. Personal vested interests should not be valid grounds for opposing development of infrastructure for the future,” the CJI added.

CJI Kant said the site for the new complex is ‘strategically positioned' and will provide all facilities under one roof.

Mentioning that a large number of pending cases before courts in the country, he maintained that efficiency of infrastructure alone will not solve this problem.

He pitched for mediation and structural dialogue, not as a compromise but as an effective way for dispute resolution rather than going for confrontational litigation.

The CJI also stressed that dispute resolution is not confined to pronouncing of judgment only, but also includes the entire process for delivery of justice right from approaching the courts to the final judgement for all stakeholders.

When all functions are in tandem, it becomes a cohesive experience for all, and integration of infrastructure is an important aspect, the CJI added.

“I have seen how exhausting it is for litigants to move around courts, tribunals. I am personally delighted that this complex will change this by bringing it all in a single, accessible location,” he said.

CJI Kant appreciated that the new integrated complex will have a primary health centre, a separate bar room for women lawyers and a dedicated approach road for the high court building.

He said the new complex will meet the requirements of not only the litigants, lawyers and judges, but also of the staff working for the courts.

Envisioned as a modern judicial city, the new complex will be developed over 148 bighas (around 49 acres) with a phase-I cost of around Rs 479 crore, officials said.

The new complex will house the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court, district court buildings, and high court office and bar buildings. It will also have parking facilities for 900 cars and 400 two-wheelers.