Personality like Subramania Bharati comes once in centuries, his thoughts continue to inspire us: PM

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the compendium of complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati and hailed his contributions, saying a personality like him comes once in centuries.

Modi said Bharati's thoughts and intellectual brilliance continue to inspire people even today.

The prime minister released the compendium at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The 23-volume set has been compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. It contains details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation, among others, of the writings of Bharati.

"In our country, words are not considered mere expressions. We are part of a culture that talks about 'Shabda Brahma', talks about the infinite power of words," Modi said at the function.

"My government with the intention of 'kartavya' has taken Subramania Bharati's contribution to the people," the prime minister said.

He said there is a live connection between Bharati and him which is Kashi.

"He came to attain knowledge in Kashi and stayed back," Modi said. The prime minister represents Varanasi (Kashi) in the Lok Sabha.

"Subramania Bharati Ji was a profound thinker dedicated to serving Maa Bharati. A personality like Subramania Bharti comes once in centuries. Subramania Bharati Ji's thoughts and intellectual brilliance continue to inspire us even today," Modi said as he paid homage to the great poet on his birth anniversary.

Earlier, in a post on X, Modi hailed Bharati as a "visionary poet, writer, thinker, freedom fighter and social reformer".

"His words ignited the flames of patriotism and revolution among countless people. His progressive ideals on equality and women’s empowerment are equally inspiring," the prime minister said.

The literary works of Mahakavi Bharati are a treasure of the Tamil language, Modi said. PTI ASK ASK DV DV