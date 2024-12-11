Personality like Subramania Bharati comes once in centuries, his thoughts still inspire us: PM

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday released a compendium of the complete works of great Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati and hailed his contributions, saying a personality like him comes once in centuries.

He said Bharati's thoughts and intellectual brilliance continue to inspire people even today.

The prime minister released the compendium at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here.

The 23-volume set has been compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers. It contains details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information and philosophical presentation of the writings of Bharati, among others.

Modi lauded the extraordinary, unprecedented and tireless work of six decades for the compilation of 'Kaala Varisaiyil Bharathiyar Padaippugal' in 21 volumes. He said the hard work of Seeni Vishwanathan was such a penance, which would benefit many generations to come.

Vishwanathan's penance reminded him of Maha-Mahopadhyay Pandurang Vaman Kane, who had spent 35 years of his life in writing the History of Dharmashastra, the prime minister said.

He expressed confidence that the work of Seeni Vishwanathan will become a benchmark in the academic world and congratulated him and his colleagues for the seminal work.

"This edition will prove to be of great help to research scholars and intellectuals in understanding the depth of Bharatiji's thoughts while providing a perspective into the time period he belonged to," Modi said.

Extending wishes on Gita Jayanti, the prime minister hailed Subramania Bharati for his profound faith in the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and an equally deep understanding of its wisdom.

"He translated Gita into Tamil, providing a simple and accessible interpretation of its profound message," Modi said, adding the occasion of Gita Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati and the publication of his works is nothing short of a remarkable confluence akin to the 'Triveni'.

Referring to the concept of 'Shabda Brahma' from the Indian philosophy, the prime minister said India has always regarded words as more than a medium of expression, highlighting their limitless power.

"The words of the sages and thinkers reflect the essence of their contemplations, experiences and spiritual practices, making it our responsibility to preserve them for future generations," he said.

Lauding Subramania Bharati as a great thinker who worked with an eye on the needs of the country, Modi said that he worked in every direction that the country needed at that time.

He said Bharati was not just the heritage of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language, but a thinker whose every breath was dedicated to the service of Maa Bharati who dreamt of the rise and pride of India.

The prime minister underlined the government worked continuously with a sense of duty to spread the contribution of Bharati to the people.

Highlighting Kashi as the living and spiritual bond between himself and Subramania Bharati, the prime minister noted that the time spent and the relationship of Subramania Bharati had become a part of Kashi's heritage.

Paying tribute to the legendary poet and visionary, Modi highlighted Bharati's unparalleled contributions to India's cultural, intellectual and social fabric.

"Subramania Bharati was a personality who graces this world perhaps once in centuries. Despite a life of only 39 years, he left an indelible mark on our nation," the prime minister said.

Modi lauded Bharati as a man with foresight, saying even in times when society was embroiled in other difficulties, he was a staunch supporter of youth and women empowerment and also had immense faith in science and innovation.

Praising the literary contributions of Bharati, the prime minister said, "Subramania Bharati's literature is a treasure for the Tamil language, one of the oldest languages in the world. When we spread his literature, we are also serving the Tamil language. And in doing so, we are preserving and promoting our nation's ancient heritage." Emphasising the efforts made in the past decade to elevate the status of the Tamil language, Modi said, "In the last 10 years, the country has worked with dedication to honour the pride of Tamil." The prime minister said he had the privilege of representing the glory of the Tamil language at the United Nations. "We are also opening Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centers around the world," he noted.

Modi expressed confidence that the compilation of Bharati's works would significantly contribute to the promotion of the Tamil language. "Together, we will achieve the goal of a developed India and fulfil Bharati ji's dreams for our nation," he added. PTI ASK ASK NSD NSD