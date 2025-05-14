Personally happy our forces destroyed Kasab’s training centre during Operation Sindoor: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he was particularly satisfied when he learnt that the Indian armed forces had destroyed the terror base where 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab received training, during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Speaking during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Mumbai to mark the success of the operation, Fadnavis said the military strikes had sent a strong message to the world that India would not bend, be bought, or stop in its pursuit of justice.

“We will not tire. This operation showcased our strength and resolve,” he said, referring to the resolute response to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where attackers executed 27 people.

The 11-day-long nationwide ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was launched after top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, who is also the party’s national president, had deliberations on the issue on Sunday.

The CM said that the Indian armed forces precisely struck and destroyed nine terror sites, including deep inside Pakistan’s Punjab province, a region previously thought to be out of reach.

“Be it Masood Azhar (Jaish-e-Mohammed founder) or Abu Jindal, such elements were targeted. The world now knows how impenetrable our defence system is,” he said.

“Pakistan attempted retaliation with drones and missiles, but not a single attack was successful. Our defence capability stood firm,” Fadnavis said.

“I personally felt happy when I learnt that our armed forces struck the terror site in Pakistan where Kasab had received training,” Fadnavis told the crowd.

The intensity of India’s response left Pakistan shaken, he said.

“Pakistan had no idea how effective BrahMos missiles could be. After multiple strikes on key sites, their officials were forced to approach foreign powers requesting a ceasefire. But India made it clear – Pakistan must kneel before us. Only after their military officers called us seeking a ceasefire was it accepted,” he claimed.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently backed the armed forces.

“This Tiranga Yatra has been organised to express our gratitude for their unwavering courage,” said Fadnavis.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Pankaja Munde, several BJP MLAs, and party workers also joined the rally. PTI ND NR