Persons with bad public image have no place in NCP: Ajit Pawar

Shirdi, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that any person with a bad public image has no place in the Nationalist Congress Party headed by him.

Pawar said those who do wrong will be expelled from the party.

Pawar, who rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar to stake claim to the NCP in 2023, said the future belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party.

"The NCP worker base should be created in villages and every nook and corner. Everyone should work in coordination," he said in his valedictory address at the NCP convention in Shirdi.

The NCP won 41 seats in the November 20 assembly elections, four times more than the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

"Our responsibility increased after the assembly elections. Those interested in contesting the upcoming local bodies polls should choose responsible workers to ensure votes from a cluster of 25 houses. If four votes are cast (for NCP) from each of the 25 houses, we will get 100 votes," Pawar said.

He appealed to NCP workers to involve youth, doctors, engineers, and lawyers.

Pawar said the NCP is seeing an influx, but the party should stay united and that its image should not be affected.

"A person with a bad image in the public mind has no place in the party. There should be no misconduct. Those who do wrong will be expelled," he said.

Pawar's remarks come against the backdrop of the Opposition's criticism of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

He announced the formation of medical assistance and "assurances implementation" cells.

"The medical assistance cell will be in every minister's office. We are preparing an application. Health ambassadors should be appointed in every district next month. We will also create a cell to implement promises which will function from the offices of the NCP and ministers," he added.

Pawar said the NCP will try to fulfil at least one poll promise in every constituency by Ganesh festival. PTI MR NSK