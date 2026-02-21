Persons with disabilities hold consultation over demands ahead of Assam polls

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Ahead of Assembly polls in Assam, persons with disabilities (PwDs) on Saturday sought reservation at all governance levels, time-bound and effective implementation of rights legislation at the state level, and clear budgetary allocations for inclusive education, disability sensitisation and training.

These were among the key demands put forth during a state-level consultation to address the political exclusion of PwDs, with election in this northeastern state likely to be held in March-April.

The meeting was part of ‘Mera Vote, Mera Bharat’ campaign led by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP). It was organised in collaboration with Young Indians Guwahati and supported by Mphasis F1 Foundation.

More than 130 persons with/ without disabilities, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) and representatives from various industries came together to deliberate on the political participation of PwDs and to articulate a consolidated charter of demands, a press statement said.

The campaign is a nationwide initiative which “highlights persistent structural and systemic barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from fully exercising their political rights”, the statement said.

The NCPEDP has engaged with over 20,000 individuals with disabilities in nine state assembly elections and General Elections 2024 in last two years.

The Assam consultation sought to address gaps by creating a platform where PwDs can directly articulate their concerns and expectations from political parties, the statement said.

Speaking at the consultation, Arman Ali, executive director of NCPEDP, said, “Democracy is meaningful only when every citizen can participate equally. Persons with disabilities are not asking for charity, they are asserting their constitutional right to political participation.” Among key demands for the Assam Assembly elections outlined during the meet was affordable and accessible private health insurance for all PwDs in the state, and raising awareness on disability matters.

It sought five per cent reservation at all governance levels for PwDs, mandatory gender and disability inclusive panchayats and schemes that incentivise private sector for promoting accessibility, inclusivity and universal design.

Demands for time-bound and effective implementation of disability rights legislation at the state level, clear budgetary allocations for inclusive education, disability sensitization and training, and establishment of accessible sports facilities to allow PwDs to pursue sports as a viable career at all levels in all districts were also raised.

These demands will be consolidated into a formal charter of demands, which will be submitted to major political parties with the appeal that these commitments be incorporated into their election manifestos, the statement said.

"With over 2 lakh registered Voters with Disabilities in Assam, it will be interesting to see if political parties would be willing to include these demands posed by persons with disabilities through this consultation," it added.