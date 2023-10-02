Persons with disabilities protest in Thane, several tonsure heads seeking assurance on demands

Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) A group of persons with disabilities (PwDs) held a 'mock funeral' protest in Thane on Monday seeking assurances on their demands during which six participants tonsured their heads, an official said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation was not looking into their demands despite submitting several memorandums, a functionary of the Divyang Atyachar Nirmulan Samiti said.

"PwDs are not being allowed to set up stalls at places of their choice. The government must provide a grant of Rs 5 lakh to PwDs as well as pension of Rs 5,000 to those who are fully disabled," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM