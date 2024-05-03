Peru man employed at Rajasthan mine dies from accidental fall from balcony

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A foreign national employed at a mine in Rajsamand district in Rajasthan died after accidentally falling from the balcony of his house, police said on Friday.

Luis Angil (38), a resident of Peru, was on the phone when he accidentally fell from the balcony of his house on Wednesday night, they said.

Police said the body was handed over to his brother after postmortem. He and his brother were employed at Dariba mines as an operator.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was drunk and while talking to his family members on the mobile, he lost his balance and fell down from the balcony, due to which his head got injured and he died," SHO of Railmagra Police Station Prabhu Singh said. PTI SDA SKY SKY