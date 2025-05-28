PESA not being implemented in J’khand under influence of ‘foreign religion’: Raghubar Das

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday alleged that the JMM-led alliance government is reluctant to implement the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act, under the influence of "foreign religion." The PESA Act, which recognises the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996.

However, the law has not yet been implemented in the state.

"The PESA Act was enacted across the country in 1996. All other states have framed PESA rules. In Jharkhand, even after five-and-a-half years of Hemant Soren's government, the Act remains unimplemented," Das told reporters.

The senior BJP leader questioned, "Is the Hemant government at risk of falling if the law is implemented? Or is it being delayed under the influence of a foreign religion, as it may adversely affect those following the faith?" He added that the state government published the draft PESA rules in July 2023 and sought feedback from the public and institutions through the Panchayati Raj Department.

"The Advocate General approved the draft rules on March 22, 2024, stating that they were formulated in accordance with judicial orders of the Supreme Court and High Court. Besides, extensive discussions also took place in a regional conference attended by representatives from the government of India, as well as Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, all of whom agreed on the PESA draft rules," Das claimed.

He urged that the PESA Act should be implemented at the earliest after getting approval from the state cabinet. PTI SAN SAN MNB