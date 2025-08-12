Pet dog bites off owner's ear in Bihar

Gopalganj, Aug 12 (PTI) The menace of stray dogs may have become serious enough for the Supreme Court to take note of, but in Bihar, a man has discovered, much to his horror, that pet ones posed a threat no less severe.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Arar More locality in Gopalganj town, had his ear bitten off by his dog, which seemed in no mood to behave like man's proverbial best friend.

"The dog had clambered up on the boundary wall of my house. I was worried that it might jump on the other side and tried to pull it back. It got angry and bit my ear," said Kumar, now admitted to the Sadar hospital.

According to Danish, who is heading the team of doctors treating Kumar, "The patient turned up with a profusely bleeding ear. He had carried along the bitten piece wrapped in a piece of paper." "We have treated the wound to ensure that there is no infection. Now we will try to suture the bitten piece. If efforts of surgeons here fail, we may have to refer the patient to a better facility elsewhere," the doctor said.

A family member of Kumar said, "The incident has left us stunned. We had purchased the pet only recently and showered it with so much of affection. It attacked Sandeep when all he wanted was to keep it out of harm's way." PTI NAC SOM