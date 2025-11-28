PETA India renews call for ban on foreign dog breeds after pit bull mauls 6-year-old in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Peta India has urged the Delhi government to immediately ban the keeping, breeding and sale of foreign dog breeds specifically bred for aggression and illegal fights following a brutal pit bull attack that left a six-year-old boy in Delhi critically injured.

In a letter addressed to Delhi chief secretary and Delhi Cantonment Board CEO, Peta India reiterated its long-standing demand seeking prohibition on breeds such as pit bull terriers, Rottweilers, Pakistani bully kuttas, Dogo Argentinos, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, bull terriers, Cane Corsos and XL bullies.

The organisation said these breeds are “deliberately bred for fighting and attacks” and often sold to “unsuspecting buyers who are later unable to control them.” Peta India also sought strict enforcement of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, and the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules, 2017, to shut down unregistered pet shops and breeders operating illegally in the capital.

It also pressed for greater adoption of community dogs, noting that an estimated 10 lakh dogs live on Delhi’s streets.

“Pit bull terriers, American bullies, Pakistani bully kuttas, and other dogs bred to fight are commonly abused and forced into violent training,” said Peta India policy associate Shaurya Agrawal. “A policy banning their keeping and breeding would protect both these dogs and the public,” he added.

The latest attack adds to a series of similar incidents reported in Delhi in recent years, according to the statement.

In October 2024, a pet pit bull bit off a 22-year-old man’s ear, requiring an 11-hour microsurgery.

Earlier cases include the mauling of a seven-year-old girl in Jagatpuri, a calf attacked in Burari, and an attack on 18-month-old child in Burari who suffered fractures and required multiple stitches after being bitten.

Calling the issue urgent, the organisation requested the Delhi government to direct MCD commissioner and NDMC chairperson to act swiftly. PTI NSM NSM MNK MNK