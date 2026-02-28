PETA India writes to Galgotias University, seeks robo dog donation to replace circus animals

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) PETA India has urged the Galgotias University to donate its robotic dog 'Orion' to help replace real dogs used in circuses and facilitate their rehabilitation.

The robotic dog in question was recently displayed at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where the university courted controversy after trying to pass off the Chinese robot as its own development. The university was asked to vacate the event premises and remove its stall.

In a February 26 letter to the university's Chancellor Suneel Galgotia, the animal rights NGO's vice president of policy, Khushboo Gupta, wrote, "PETA India requests that Galgotias University consider donating Orion to a circus via PETA India so that it may be used to replace real dogs used in shows who we can then rehome to loving families or in a sanctuary." It further said the university could help spotlight how technology can be used to stop the suffering of animals through the donation.

It added, "The donation of Orion would show that Galgotias University is committed to animal welfare and using technology for good. Your students could even play a direct role by training circus performers to use the technology and by supporting their smooth transition to humane, tech-driven alternatives." In a statement, PETA India alleged that numerous species, including dogs, horses, camels, goats and birds, continue to be forced to perform in circuses and are subjected to stressful conditions such as constant travel, confinement and violence.

"As our country advances towards its vision of becoming a global technology leader, there is an opportunity to use technology to uplift animals' lives while securing livelihoods," the statement said.

It further added, "Circuses such as Rambo and Gemini have already introduced mechanical animals to attract patrons. A robotic dog could further help circuses recognise the benefits of replacing live animals with advanced technology." The organisation claimed that more than 1,93,930 individuals, including school children, celebrities and over 100 veterinarians, have appealed for an end to the use of animals in circuses. It also said it has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a ban on the use of animals in circuses through notification of the draft Performing Animals (Registration) (Amendment) Rules, 2018.

There was no immediate response from Galgotias University on the letter. PTI SGV PRK