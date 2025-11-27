PETA launches first-of-its-kind animal protection workshops in J-K

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) A workshop aimed at strengthening the enforcement of animal protection laws through legal awareness and interdepartmental coordination has been held here for police personnel, veterinary officials and officers of the urban local bodies and the Transport Department.

The workshop, held on Wednesday, was conducted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in collaboration with the Save Animals Value Environment (SAVE) Society.

According to the workshop organisers, more such workshops have been planned across Jammu.

Animal lovers and caregivers took to the streets at the beginning of November, demanding the withdrawal of the Supreme Court order directing authorities to shift stray dogs from public places to designated shelters.

The Supreme Court had issued the directions citing a rise in dog-bite cases in institutional zones such as schools, hospitals and railway stations.

Housing and Urban Development Department Commissioner Secretary Mandeep Kour, who presided over the campaign, said the initiative was launched in compliance with Supreme Court directions on stray dog management.

"We are organising a series of workshops on the directions of the Supreme Court regarding stray dog management to ensure proper compliance with laws and rules related to stray animals," Kour told PTI and added that Jammu and Kashmir would begin implementation of a structured stray dog management programme.

Officials said the sensitisation programme includes awareness about provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 (amended in 2022), the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and other relevant animal protection laws.