Peter England 'well-known' trademark: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has said Aditya Birla group's "Peter England" was a well-known trademark.

Justice Mini Pushkarna said owing to the extensive promotion of its brand by plaintiff Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited with numerous stores across the country, it was evident that customers across India recognised its mark "Peter England".

"Considering the widespread promotional and advertising activities undertaken by the plaintiff, it is apparent that the trademark 'PETER ENGLAND' has become the single source identifier of the plaintiff and its goods and services. This court also notes the fact that the plaintiff has the sole and exclusive rights in and over the trademark 'PETER ENGLAND'," Justice Mini Pushkarna held in an order.

The court was dealing with a plea seeking to restrain the use of mark "Peter England" by the defendants causing infringement of its trademark, copyright and artistic work. PTI SKV AMK