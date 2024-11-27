Petition against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' in Bihar court for controversial remark

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 27 (PTI) A petition was filed on Wednesday before a court in Bihar against Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" who had recently courted controversy with the remark that Muslims were not voting for his JD(U).

The petition was filed before the court of Muzaffarpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Raj Kapoor by social activist Tamanna Hashmi.

Hashmi's counsel Suraj Kumar told reporters that the court has fixed December 4 as the date of hearing on the petition in which it has been alleged that Lalan gave the speech "with a deliberate intent to hurt the sentiments of Muslims".

"We have urged the court that the Union minister be put on trial under BNS sections related to provocative speech and hurt caused to religious sentiments," said the lawyer.

Notably, Lalan, who is a former president of the JD(U), had addressed a party meeting at Muzaffarpur over the weekend when he underscored that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also the party's supreme leader, worked for all social segments without caring whether it would garner votes.

Lalan had cited the example of Muslims to underscore that the government in the state was working for the community even though it hesitated from voting for the party which had an alliance with the BJP. PTI CORR NAC NN