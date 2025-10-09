Petition before Cal HC seeking NIA probe into assault of BJP MP Khagen Murmu

Kolkata, Oct 9 (PTI) A petition was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Thursday seeking an NIA probe into the assault on BJP MP Khagen Murmu at Nagrakata in north Bengal earlier this week.

Murmu and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.

The court of Justice Kausik Chanda granted permission to file the petition seeking an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Petitioner’s lawyer Anindya Sundar Das said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing on October 14.

Petitioner's counsel Sayan Chattopadhyay prayed for a direction for initiation of a case under the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) Act as Murmu belongs to the ST community.

The two BJP leaders had gone to the flood-hit Nagrakata area following torrential rain over the weekend that battered several north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. PTI AMR MNB