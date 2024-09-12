Petition challenging rejection of nomination paper from Varanasi LS seat filed

Prayagraj, Sep 11 (PTI) A writ petition against the alleged order of the returning officer rejecting the nomination papers of Vijay Anand in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency has been filed before Allahabad High Court.

Anand claims that he was a candidate of the Janhit Kisan Party (JKP) and belongs to Madhya Pradesh's Seoni District.

He has moved the High Court claiming that the District Election Officer wrongly rejected his nomination papers on the grounds that the affidavit column was left blank.

The petitioner claims that all the documents on the checklist were properly received by the Assistant Returning Officer concerned in line with the rules of the Election Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected from the Varanasi constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is named one of the defendants in the petition.

According to the petitioner, his nomination form was rejected wrongly for a clerical mistake that could have been rectified at the time of scrutiny. The plea argued that the returning officer committed illegality by not doing so.

The matter is likely to be listed before the court within the next few days.