Petition filed against Nitish in Bihar court for 'disrespect' to national anthem

Muzaffarpur, Mar 21 (PTI) A petition was filed before a Bihar court on Friday, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of causing "disrespect" to the national anthem at a public function in Patna.

The petition was filed before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, by local advocate Suraj Kumar.

Talking to reporters after filing the plea, the advocate said "the chief minister brought disrepute to the state by his conduct on Thursday during the inauguration of a sporting event. The court has been urged to direct the police to lodge a case against the CM under relevant sections of the BNS and Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act".

The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 25, he added.