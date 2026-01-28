Petition filed before Allahabad HC over UP Police 'stopping' seer from taking bath at Sangam

Prayagraj, Jan 28 (PTI) A letter petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court over the alleged obstruction by the Uttar Pradesh Police of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and his disciples in taking a bath on the Mauni Amavasya in Magh Mela at Prayagraj.

In the letter petition filed by advocate Gaurav Dwivedi, a prayer has been made for investigation by the CBI into the January 18 incident, including the alleged custodial assault on juvenile Brahmin Batuks.

A letter petition is a written request to a court seeking directions for specific action, relief or similar demands.

Apart from the plea for investigation by the CBI, another prayer has been made which seeks directions to the UP government to immediately suspend the Prayagraj commissioner, district magistrate (DM), police commissioner and Mela Adhikari of Magh Mela 2026, and appoint new officers in their place.

A further prayer has also been made to register an FIR in the entire episode.

In the petition, UP principal secretary (home), DGP, Prayagraj commissioner, DM, police commissioner, and Mela Adhikari have been made parties as respondents.

The petition alleged that Mauni Amavasya is the most sacred bathing day of Magh Mela and any arbitrary administrative interference on such a day amounts to a direct infringement of the religious freedom guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.

It said the seer and his followers were proceeding towards the Sangam for the holy bath when the police administration abruptly stopped his palanquin and compelled him to proceed on foot.

The petition further said the act led to confrontation, damage to the palanquin, disruption of sacred religious rituals, physical manhandling of disciples and serious disturbance of public order caused solely due to arbitrary police action.

It alleged that during the incident, Brahmin Batuks aged about 11 to 14 years, who are children within the meaning of Section 2(12) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, were illegally detained, assaulted and beaten in police custody.

