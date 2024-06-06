Petition filed in Cal HC seeking protection for opposition party workers in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) A petition has been filed in the Calcutta High Court, seeking direction to the police to ensure protection to opposition party workers in the wake of alleged post-poll violence in some places of West Bengal following the Lok Sabha elections.

A vacation bench of the high court granted leave to the petitioner to file the plea and said the matter may be taken up later in the day.

The petitioner alleged before the division bench comprising Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Roy that post-poll violence was taking place in some places of the state, following the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

The high court had ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of post-poll violence following the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal. PTI AMR RBT