Petition filed in Jharkhand HC seeking independent probe into alleged encounter death of Hansda

Ranchi, Sep 4 (PTI) A petition has been filed before the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday seeking an independent inquiry into the alleged encounter killing of Surya Narayan Hansda, alias Surya Hansda, who died on August 11.

The petition has been jointly filed by Hansda’s widow Sushila and his mother Nilmani Murmu against police involved in the alleged encounter.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls and wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, and the alleged encounter took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda allegedly snatched a weapon from the police and fired at policemen while attempting to flee the spot.

Security personnel retaliated, resulting in his death, according to Godda police.

Hansda's mother claimed that her son was purposely killed by police.

The writ petition has been filed against the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, superintendents of police of Deoghar and Godda and other police officers. PTI CORR SAN MNB