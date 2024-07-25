Petition in Allahabad HC against VMC's order to close meat shops on Kanwar Yatra route

Prayagraj, Jul 25 (PTI) A petition has been filed before the Allahabad High Court to challenge Varanasi Municipal Corporation's (VMC) order to close meat shops situated along the Kanwar Yatra route during the month of Sawan.

The petition has been moved by National Loktantrik Party through its national president (executive) Mohammad Suhail.

According to the petitioner, the VMC directive not only violates the fundamental freedom to carry on any occupation, trade or business guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g) but also breaches the fundamental right to life with dignity and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The practice of Kanwar Yatra in 'Sawan' is an age-old practice during which the meat shops have always remained open, the petition said.

Therefore, the authorities are trying to create an exclusion by identity by passing such directives, it added.

The petitioner has further taken the ground that the authorities have passed the directive without considering the fact that it might impact the livelihood of the shopkeepers.

The shops' earnings are the means of livelihood for the shop owners and closure of business on the ground of selling non-vegetarian items is unreasonable and violates their fundamental right to carry on their trade or business, Suhail said in the plea.

Such decision promotes breach of the fundamental right of individual liberty and choice of food, as it prevents the persons willing to consume meat or for whom consumption of meat and non-vegetarian food is medically prescribed, he added.

Many of these shops may be on rental and sudden closure of shops will affect them. As per the plea, these meat shops are mostly owned by people of Muslim faith.

Ahead of the beginning of Sawan, the VMC on Sunday had announced the closure of meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route and said the decision was taken so that Kanwariyas do not face any issues during their yatra.

VMC officials said there are 96 meat shops on the Kanwar Yatra route. PTI COR RAJ RPA