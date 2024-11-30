Petitioner in Ajmer dargah lawsuit claims he received death threats

New Delhi: Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta, who filed a civil lawsuit claiming that the dargah of Sufi Saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was built over a Shiva temple, on Saturday lodged a police complaint alleging that he has received death threats for filing the petition.

Gupta said he filed the complaint at the Barakhamba Road police station in Delhi after he received two threatening calls -- one from an Indian number and another from Canada.

"The caller from Canada threatened to behead me for filing the petition in the Ajmer court. He threatened that I have made a big mistake by filing the petition regarding Ajmer Dargah," he said.

Police said that they were looking into Gupta's complaint.

"The complaint was filed at around 3 pm and we are looking into it. Appropriate action will be taken," a senior officer said.

Gupta said he would not be cowed down by such threats.

He has demanded that the dargah in Rajasthan's Ajmer be declared as Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and Hindus be given the right to worship there.

The dargah is visited by thousands of devotees cutting across religious lines every day.

A court issued notices to the Dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday, seeking their response on the petition filed by Gupta.

The court's move to accept the petition and notices to the three parties has sparked a major controversy, with the Muslim leaders slamming it as an attempt to disturb communal harmony.

The development comes amid simmering tensions over several similar temple-mosque lawsuits especially in Uttar Pradesh.

The next hearing in the Ajmer case is on December 20.