Petitioner produces banned 'Chinese garlic' in Allahabad HC

Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday sought information from the state government regarding efforts being made to stop the sale of illegal Chinese garlic.

The case stems from a petition filed against the alleged open sale of illegal garlic, a banned commodity in the country.

On Friday, when the petitioner produced the garlic, supposedly originated in China, the state Food Safety and Drug Administration Department sealed the item before the judges and sent it for laboratory test.

The court also asked the central government to submit the order concerning ban on Chinese garlic in the country and also tell what measures are being taken to stop the import of the said banned garlic from China.

The next hearing of the case will be on October 1.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice O P Shukla passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by local lawyer Motilal Yadav.

The petitioner alleged that the central government had banned Chinese garlic in 2014 since it was declared harmful for health due to excessive use of pesticides, but still it is being sold openly in the market.

The petitioner had on Thursday too presented in court half a kilogram of garlic bought from Chinhat market.

On Friday, when the court asked the petitioner where the garlic was, he said he had brought it to the court.

After this, with the permission of the court, the Food Safety Department officer sealed it and sent it for examination.

Earlier, in compliance with the court's order, the designated officer of the Food Safety Department, Vijai Singh, was summoned.

He told the court that the government was conducting raids to stop this banned garlic.

He also said that the government has issued a toll free number 18001805533 on which anyone can complain about the sale of illegal garlic.

At this, the court asked the state counsel to call on the said toll free number, but the number kept on staying busy for a long time and was not picked up.

The court said that the government should issue more toll free numbers.

When the court asked Deputy Solicitor General of the central government SB Pandey why he was not able to present the government order banning Chinese garlic even after notice, he said he has not received the instruction, so he should be given some time.