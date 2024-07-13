Petitions submitted to Siddaramaiah found near garbage pile, farmers' groups and oppn slam govt

Bengaluru, Jul 13 (PTI) Petitions submitted to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by farmers in Chamarajanagara were allegedly found near a garbage pile drawing sharp reactions from farmers' groups and the opposition BJP.

These petitions were reportedly submitted to Siddaramaiah during his visit to the district on July 10 where the Congress had organised a thanksgiving programme after winning the Lok Sabha seat.

Videos of the petitions dumped in the garbage pile have been widely shared on social media platforms.

According to a farmer leader, on July 10, Siddaramaiah had come to attend a meeting in Chamarajanagara where farmer groups submitted petitions to him on behalf of the entire district regarding the problems faced by them.

"But those petitions were thrown in the garbage. A chief minister should not have so much arrogance. He should apologise to the farmers of the state," he said.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra slammed the ruling Congress over the matter and urged Siddaramaiah to take moral responsibility of the incident.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the Karnataka BJP chief posted, "Hoping that their issues will be resolved by the Chief Minister, people come from far off places, stand in queue and submit him petitions. But even before having a look at it, those petitions has reached garbage. This shows Congress government's brazeness towards public complaints and concerns." "Whoever may be responsible for this, the Chief Minister has to take the moral responsibility and should answer to the people. Why play the drama of janata darshan?," he added. PTI AMP KH