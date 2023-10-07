Petro and chemical products found illegally stored in godowns; FIR against three

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons, including a tanker driver, for allegedly storing hazardous chemical and petroleum products in godowns sans permission in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Nobody has been arrested so far after the products, worth more than Rs 1.80 crore, were found stored in metal and plastic drums on Friday in Itadkarwadi area during inspection.

The alleged accused are involved in handling and transportation of chemical/petroleum products without due permit, police said.

A case has been registered under sections 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code, the Environment Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage and Imports of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Act.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK