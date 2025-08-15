Petrol bomb hurled at police vehicle in Shillong

Shillong, Aug 15 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at an SUV near the Pasture Beat House in Lawmali here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when the private vehicle, which was reportedly being used by the Pasture Beat House police and parked close to the station, came under attack.

Visuals from the site showed that the vehicle was damaged in the ensuing fire.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, preventing it from causing further damage, police said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway, police added. PTI JOP NN