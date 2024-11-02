Petrol bomb hurled at the residence of Shiv Sena (Hind) leader in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Pb), Nov 2 (PTI) Three unidentified persons allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of a Shiv Sena (Hind) leader in Model Town here in the early hours of Saturday. No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

CCTV footage showed the attackers who were on a motorcycle throwing a bottle containing inflammable liquid toward the home of Harjot Singh Khurana, a leader of Shiv Sena (Hind)'s Sikh wing.

The incident comes around a fortnight after three motorcycle-borne persons hurled a petrol bomb at the house of Shiv Sena (Bharti) leader Yogesh Bakshi in Chandar Nagar locality here.

On Saturday, Khurana initially dismissed the noise from the petrol bomb explosion as a Diwali firecracker but later discovered that a neighbour's car had been partially damaged.

After the CCTV footage was examined, the police were informed about the incident.

The police said broken pieces of glass were found scattered near the wall of his house.

Additional Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, Shubham Aggarwal said the accused would be identified soon.

Meanwhile, the police have not made any breakthrough in the case of the attack on Bakshi's house. PTI Cor SUN RT RT