Petrol bomb row: TN Raj Bhavan accuses police of scuttling fair probe

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Thursday said police did not register its complaint on the petrol bomb issue, and alleged a fair probe was 'killed' before it began.

Further, it alleged the police diluted the 'attack' as an act of simple vandalism and did not take up detailed interrogation.

"Police did not register Raj Bhavan complaint on attack. Suo moto diluted the attack as act of simple vandalism and in a hurry got arrested the accused and remanded (him) to jail at midnight waking up the magistrate and prevented detailed interrogation which could expose those behind attack." "Fair investigation is killed before it began," the TN Raj Bhavan said on X.

A 42 year-old man with many pending cases against him had hurled a Molotov cocktail, called petrol bomb in local parlance, in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate here on Wednesday. PTI VGN SA